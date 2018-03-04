The former chief of staff to President Donald Trump said the president sees Attorney General Jeff Sessions' recusing himself from the Russia probe as "the original sin" and he will never "let it go."

Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus told ABC News’ Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on “This Week” Sunday that although he believes Sessions should stay in his post, Trump has a deep, abiding complaint about his attorney general.

“I don't think that it would be good for the president for -- for Attorney General Sessions to leave,” Priebus said. “But I also think the president has made up his mind in regard to how he feels about the recusal.”

“He feels like that was a -- the first sin, the original sin, and he feels slighted by it,” Priebus continued. “He doesn't like it, and he's not going to let it go.”

Sessions recused himself from the DOJ’s investigation into Russian involvement in the U.S. presidential election on March 2, 2017, a day after news broke that the attorney general had met with the Russian ambassador twice while he was working for the Trump campaign in 2016, which seemed to contradict testimony he made during his confirmation hearing.

During that hearing, Sessions told former Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., that, “I have been called a surrogate (of the campaign) at a time or two in that campaign and I didn't have -- did not have communications with the Russians.”

In a statement on the day he recused himself, Sessions said that after meeting with “relevant senior career department officials” in previous weeks to determine if he should recuse himself, and, “having concluded those meetings today, I have decided to recuse myself from any existing or future investigations of any matters related in any way to the campaigns for president of the United States.”

Sessions reiterated this in a news conference later that day, saying of his decision, “In the end, I have followed the right procedure, just as I promised the committee I would.”

Trump had said earlier that day that he had “total” confidence in Sessions and didn’t think he should recuse himself from the investigation.

In early June, ABC News learned that Sessions had offered to resign as the president continued to express frustration with his recusal. Former chief of staff Reince Priebus confirmed he tried to stop Sessions’s resignation in a recent interview for a republishing of “The Gatekeepers: How the White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every Presidency” by Chris Whipple.

In an interview with the New York Times in July, Trump slammed his attorney general’s decision to recuse himself.

"Sessions should have never recused himself, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job, and I would have picked somebody else," Trump said in the interview.

“How do you take a job and then recuse yourself? If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, “Thanks, Jeff, but I can’t, you know, I’m not going to take you.” It’s extremely unfair, and that’s a mild word, to the president,” he continued.

In the joint interview on “This Week” Sunday, Stephanopoulos asked ABC News Contributor and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, also a former federal prosecutor, if he would advise Sessions to stay on as head of the DOJ.

Christie said that Sessions should “stay as long as he thought he was serving the president, the Justice Department, and the country in the best way that it could be served.”

However, Christie noted, “I also will say, as a former chief executive, the president has the right to do what he wants to do. And if the president has absolutely no confidence in the attorney general, then the president has to act, not just criticize, but act. And he has the right to do that.”

On Wednesday, Trump criticized Sessions on Twitter for referring Republican accusations of government surveillance abuses to the Justice Department's inspector general, rather than having the broader Justice Department investigate the matter.

In early February, Republican staff of the House Intelligence Committee alleged in a memo that the Department of Justice and FBI abused their power when they approved a surveillance warrant for Trump campaign advisor Carter Page, the approval based at least partly on an unverified, salacious “dossier” about Trump.

The Republican memo also claimed the organizations failed to disclose the political backing of the dossier to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. It was funded, in part, by the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Sessions responded to the president’s tweet in a statement later that day, writing that the DOJ had “initiated the appropriate process.”

He added, “As long as I am the Attorney General, I will continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honor, and this Department will continue to do its work in a fair and impartial manner according to the law and Constitution.”

Trump’s Wednesday tweet was not the first attack on his attorney general. The attacks date back to July 2017 when Trump first scolded Sessions on the record to reporters for recusing himself from his department’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.