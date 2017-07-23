Jay Sekulow, a member of President Trump’s legal team, said it’s an open question whether the president has the authority to pardon himself.

Sekulow was responding to a question from ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on "This Week" Sunday.

“With regard to the issue of a president pardoning himself, there’s a big academic discussion going on right now,” Sekulow said. “From a constitutional, legal perspective you can’t dismiss it one way or the other."

He added that he thinks such a question would ultimately have to go before the Supreme Court.

But Sekulow emphasized that the president's legal team is not looking into the question of pardons.

"The issue of pardons is not on the table. There's nothing to pardon from,” Sekulow said. “We’re not researching it, I haven’t researched it because it’s not an issue were concerned with or dealing with.”

