Trump to meet with 4 candidates for FBI job, including Sen. Joe Lieberman

May 17, 2017, 3:52 PM ET
PHOTO: Former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman, a No Labels co-chairman, introduces Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to speak at a No Labels Problem Solver convention, Oct. 12, 2015, in Manchester, N.H.PlayJim Cole/AP Photo
WATCH Trump's Russia meeting, Comey memo has White House doing damage control

President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with four candidates for the position of FBI director on Wednesday evening.

Those set to meet with the president are: acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe; former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating; former Connecticut Senator and 2000 Democratic vice-presidential nominee Joe Lieberman; and former FBI official Richard McFeely, according to White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

On Monday, Spicer told reporters that the process to replace fired FBI director James Comey was being "driven by the Department of Justice" and that Trump would conduct interviews once there were recommendations.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein conducted interviews with a number of candidates over the weekend.