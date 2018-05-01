President Donald Trump is set to meet with crewmembers and passengers from Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 at the White House Tuesday afternoon, after the flight was forced to make an emergency landing last month when an engine exploded.

Pilot Tammie Jo Shults, who has been widely praised as a hero for remaining calm under pressure in safely landing the plane carrying hundreds of passengers following the engine explosion, along with the crew who supported her, are among those expected for the Oval Office meeting.

NTSB via AP

One passenger, Jennifer Riordan, was killed when shrapnel from the engine explosion broke the window next to her seat. Riordan, who was partially sucked out of the plane, was pulled back inside the cabin by other passengers.

The passengers who tried to rescue her and offer immediate medical attention will also be at the White House to receive the president's personal recognition. They include firefighter Andrew Needum, ranch worker Tim McGinty, and nurse Peggy Phillips.

The White House said the president will offer his thanks and praise to the visitors for their heroic actions during the in-flight emergency.

“President Trump will welcome the crewmembers and passengers from Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 to the Oval Office. He will thank the crewmembers who safely landed the damaged flight, and meet with the passengers who heroically assisted their fellow passengers," White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters said in a statement.

The full list of expected attendees for Tuesday's Oval Office meeting:

Flight Crew: Tammie Jo Shults, Southwest Airlines Captain Darren Ellisor, Southwest Airlines First Officer Rachel Fernheimer, Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant Seanique Mallory, Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant Kathryn Sandoval, Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant

Flight Passengers: Tim McGinty, Hillsboro, Texas - Legacy Land Ranches Kristin McGinty, Hillsboro, Texas - Wife of Tim Andrew Needum, Celina, Texas - Firefighter, Celina City Fire Department Stephanie Needum, Celina, Texas - Wife of Andrew Peggy Phillips, Mesquite, Texas - Retired