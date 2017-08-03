Trump begs Mexican president: Stop saying you won't pay for the wall

President Donald Trump, in his first phone call with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, pleaded with him to stop saying publicly that Mexico would not pay for the wall Trump wants build on the southwestern U.S. border, according to a transcript of the Jan. 27 call that was published by The Washington Post.

"You have a very big mark on our back, Mr. President, regarding who pays for the wall," Pena Nieto said, according to the transcript. "This is what I suggest, Mr. President — let us stop talking about the wall. I have recognized the right of any government to protect its borders as it deems necessary and convenient. But my position has been and will continue to be very firm saying that Mexico cannot pay for that wall."

Trump responded, "You cannot say that to the press. The press is going to go with that, and I cannot live with that. You cannot say that to the press, because I cannot negotiate under those circumstances."

One of Trump's signature campaign promises was to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and "have Mexico pay for the wall."

"If you are going to say that Mexico is not going to pay for the wall, then I do not want to meet with you guys anymore, because I cannot live with that," Trump said to Pena Nieto.