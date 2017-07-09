Trump official doesn't answer whether president accepted Putin's denial of election meddling

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin declined to say if President Trump accepted Russian President Vladimir Putin's denial of election interference during the two leaders' face-to-face meeting at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

Asked by ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanoupolos if the president accepted the Russian leader's denial of having meddled in the U.S. election, Mnuchin said: "Why would President Trump broadcast exactly what he said in the meeting? Strategically that makes no sense."

Mnuchin said Trump handled his meeting with the Russian president "brilliantly."

"He's made it very clear how he feels, he's made it very clear that he addressed [alleged election interference] straight on, and there was significant substance," Mnuchin said on ABC News' "This Week" Sunday.