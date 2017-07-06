President Trump called on all nations to join together in countering the North Korean regime’s “very, very bad behavior” and said the country must be confronted “very strongly” after a series os missile launches, including the most recent, a test of what U.S. officials believe is an intercontinental ballistic missile.

"They are behaving in a very, very dangerous manner," Trump said during a joint press conference in Poland with the Polish president Andrzej Duda. Trump is set to give what is being billed as a major speech there later today.

Asked directly if North Korea’s actions are beyond redemption and if he’s ready to launch military action, the president wouldn’t signal what actions he might take but said that “something” will have to happen.

“I don't know, we'll see what happens. I don't like to talk about what I have planned. I have pretty severe things that we're thinking about,” the president said. "That doesn't mean that we'll do them. I don't draw red lines."

North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile test on the Fourth of July.