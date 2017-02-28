The Trump administration plans to announce its revised executive order banning travel from several Muslim-majority countries Wednesday afternoon, multiple government officials tell ABC News.

ABC News previously reported that a draft of the new executive order does not automatically reject refugees from Syria, and clarifies that green card holders and dual citizens of the U.S. and the seven previously identified countries -- Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen -- are exempt.

The officials declined to discuss specific details of the new order, and one official said its language was still changing as of Tuesday afternoon, a notion that runs counter to claims last week by White House press secretary Sean Spicer that the order was "finalized" and was "awaiting implementation."

"What we are doing is now in the implementation phase of working with the respective departments and agencies to make sure that when we execute this, it’s done in a manner that’s flawless," Spicer said last Thursday.

Officials also confirmed that the president plans to announce the new order from the Department of Justice alongside Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly.

Trump's previous order faced legal challenges almost immediately after its signing on January 27. A federal judge in Washington State issued a temporary restraining order halting the order on February 3, a move that was later upheld by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on February 9.

ABC News' Cecilia Vega contributed to this report.