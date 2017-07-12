President Donald Trump departed Washington, D.C. tonight for two days to have a tête-à-tête with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Trump accepted Macron’s invitation in May to visit France for Bastille Day, the country’s national holiday on July 14, and to commemorate the U.S. engagement alongside French troops during World War I.

According to the Élysée Palace, President Macron’s office, Trump will be welcomed by the French leader tomorrow at Les Invalides, the site of Napoleon’s tomb and a military museum.

They will hold a one-on-one meeting, followed by a press conference where Trump will likely face questions about his eldest son’s meeting with a Russian attorney.

Later on Thursday, Trump and Macron, along with their wives, will dine at the Michelin star restaurant Le Jules Verne, on the second floor of the Eiffel Tower.

“The two leaders will further build on the strong counter-terrorism cooperation and economic partnership between the two countries, and they will discuss many other issues of mutual concern,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement from June, announcing Trump’s acceptance of Macron’s invitation.

As Trump, 71, and the recently elected Macron, 39, try to reach common-ground on these issues, the two leaders have differing opinions on immigration and climate change.

Trump recently crossed paths with Macron at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. Their first meeting was at the NATO summit held in Belgium in May, where they shared a now-notorious lengthy handshake showdown that made their knuckles white.

After that first encounter on the sidelines of the NATO summit, Macron told a French newspaper his handshake with Trump was “not innocent” and it was a “moment of truth.”

“One must show that you won't make small concessions, even symbolic ones, but also not over-publicize things, either,” Macron told Le Journal du Dimanche.

ABC News’ Rym Momtaz contributed to this report.