Trump slams deputy who waited outside Florida high school during shooting

President Donald Trump slammed the Florida deputy who was armed and outside the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school, but did not enter the school when the shooting began.

Interested in Florida School Shooting? Add Florida School Shooting as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Florida School Shooting news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

“When it came time to go in there and do something, he didn’t have the courage or something happened but he certainly did a poor job, there’s no question about that,” Trump said.

Deputy Scot Peterson, a school resource officer, was suspended without pay after Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said video shows him taking up a defensive position during the shooting, but never entering the school.

Peterson retired following the suspension.

The president spoke as he left the White House on his way to make a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, a gathering where the topic of gun policy reform has been front and center.

Trump was asked by ABC News' Cecilia Vega whether the fact that the armed deputy did not engage the shooter gives him pause given that he has been recommending that teachers and other school officials might get firearm training to defend their classrooms against gun violence.

“He certainly did a poor job. But that’s the case where, somebody’s outside, they’re trained, they didn’t react properly under pressure or they were a coward,” he added.

Asked whether a teacher with a gun could do a better job than a sheriff’s deputy, Trump did not address the question in his response. “I think we have a group of people that want to do the right thing. The NRA is composed of people I know very well. These are people, great people, patriots that love our country,” he said.

Trump said that he will be exploring ways to make schools safer that involve “offensive power” as well as measures to strengthen background checks when a person tries to buy a gun.

He also reiterated his focus on mental health, noting that authorities ignored many warning signs about the shooter.

“They should have caught it. This could have been prevented. So the whole mental situation is very big.”

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.