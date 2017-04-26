Trump slams 'massive federal land grab' and calls for review of national monuments

President Trump today signed an executive order calling for a review of lands designated as national monuments, saying the practice had turned into a "massive federal land grab."

The review will focus on the millions of acres of land that have been designated as national monuments in the past 21 years, which covers the administrations of former Presidents Obama and George W. Bush, as well as the second term of former President Bill Clinton.

He criticized the previous administration's decision to put "over 265 million acres ... under federal control through the abuse of the monuments designation."

"The Antiquities Act does not give the federal government unlimited power to lock up millions of acres of land and water," he said, citing the 1906 law that authorizes presidents to declare land as a federal monument that then restricts its use.

He added that it was "time to end this abusive practice" that he said has "gotten worse and worse.”

The order, or Review of Designations Under the Antiquities Act, was a step "to end another egregious abuse of federal power and to give that power back to the states and to the people where it belongs," Trump, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, said during a brief ceremony.

The order calls for Zinke to conduct a review of certain monuments over 100,000 acres that were given the designation in the past 21 years without the necessary input from affected communities. Zinke can then make recommendations about whether to rescind or resize the monuments.

Trump also praised the work of the Department of the Interior, saying they appreciate "the splendor and the beauty of America's natural resources."