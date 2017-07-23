President Trump will support legislation slapping new sanctions on Russia, spokesperson Sarah Sanders said on "This Week" Sunday.

“The administration is supportive of being tough on Russia, particularly in putting these sanctions in place,” Sanders told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on “This Week.”

“The original piece of legislation was poorly written, but we were able to work with the House and Senate, and the administration is happy with the ability to do that, and make those changes that were necessary, and we support where the legislation is now,” Sanders said.

