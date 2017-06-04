President Trump's administration is coming off as "tongue-tied and confused" about climate change because "the truth is still inconvenient" for companies and industries that emit heavy emissions that contribute to global warming, former Vice President Al Gore said.

On "This Week" Sunday, Gore was asked by ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos about comments by EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt earlier on the show that it doesn't matter whether the president believes in man-made climate change because the U.S. is still leading by example in the world in its reduction of carbon dioxide emissions.

"The administration comes off as tongue-tied and confused about the climate crisis because the truth is still inconvenient for the large carbon polluters," Gore said, "and they don't want to stop polluting the atmosphere, it interferes with their business plan."

The former vice president under President Clinton has since leaving office gained fame for his advocacy for combating climate change and was the star of the 2006 documentary on global warming,

"An Inconvenient Truth." His new film "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power" will debut in theaters this summer. Gore on Sunday also took issue with President Trump saying last week that he was withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement to focus on what's good for the American economy and jobs.

"The number one fastest-growing job is wind power technician," Gore said. "The renewable energy sector and the sustainability revolution are the brightest spot for economic growth and prosperity in this country."

"The rest of the world is moving forward. President Trump isolated the United States with his reckless and indefensible decision," the former vice president added.

In December, prior to Trump taking office, Gore met with him at Trump Tower to advocate for action on climate change. He also spoke to Trump last month over the phone. Asked by Stephanopoulos about those conversations, Gore demurred.

"I have honored a commitment to keep those conversations private. I'll tell you, nothing would surprise you about them. I presented all of the reasons I felt and still feel it would be in the best interests of our country to stay in the Paris Agreement," Gore said on "This Week."

"It was a reckless decision," Gore said of Trump's taking the U.S. out of the accord. "But, the good news is, we are going to continue moving forward. It would be better if we could move faster."