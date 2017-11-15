Trump touts foreign policy accomplishments upon return from Asia trip

Fresh off a 12-day-long visit to Asia in which he visited five countries, President Donald Trump touted his foreign policy accomplishments in a speech from the White House Wednesday, including his efforts to strengthen alliances in Asia, rectify self-described "unfair" trade deals, and unite opposition to acts of North Korean aggression.

The president returned to the White House Tuesday after nearly two weeks abroad in which he visited Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

He gave a positive review of the trip via Twitter Wednesday morning, writing, "Our great country is respected again in Asia. You will see the fruits of our long but successful trip for many years to come!"

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.