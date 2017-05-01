Shortly after passing the 100-day mark of his first term in office, President Donald Trump began using the occasion to promote his "success" since inauguration day.

On Monday, he released a television advertisement that highlights what he calls his achievements from his first three months and takes a shot at his favorite target: the media.

The ad, released by Trump's campaign committee, notes the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, job creation, regulation cuts and tax plan as some of his successes through his first three months.

"America has rarely seen such success," the commercial's voice-over says.

"You wouldn't know it from watching the news," the ad continues, as a "Fake News" graphic appears over the faces of several journalists and television presenters.

In a press release, the Trump campaign noted that the "$1.5 million dollar ad buy will air on television in major markets throughout the United States as well as target specific voting groups online."

Though he just reached the 100-day point in his first term as president Saturday, Trump seems to have begun campaigning again. In addition to the television ad, the president has already appeared and spoken at a number of campaign rallies, despite his next election being more than three-and-a-half years away.