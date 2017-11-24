Trump's Black Friday plans? Play golf 'quickly' with Tiger Woods

President Donald Trump shared his Black Friday plans for a quick game of golf with Tiger Woods in between a call with Turkey and talks on American jobs.

The president kicked off his Friday morning by first continuing his attacks on professional football players protesting racial inequality by kneeling during the national anthem, adding that that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell "has lost control of the hemorrhaging league."

Trump's complaints about the protests peaked earlier in the 2017 NFL season, igniting a cultural debate over the appropriateness of the action. His initial criticism of those who knelt led to an increased number of players kneeling, though the amount has waned in recent weeks.

"Can you believe that the disrespect for our Country, our Flag, our Anthem continues without penalty to the players," Trump wrote. "The Commissioner has lost control of the hemorrhaging league. Players are the boss!"

The president's tweet further quoted one authored by White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino claiming NFL ratings "continue to plummet" and noting that New York Giants cornerback Olivier Vernon kneeled during the national anthem ahead of the team's game against the Washington Redskins Thursday.

Shortly after his tweet about the NFL, Trump shared his plans to play golf via the social media platform, tweeting that he would hit the links at his golf club in Jupiter, Florida with a pair of PGA tour members.

"After Turkey call I will be heading over to Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter, to play golf (quickly) with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson," said Trump, who earlier announced he would speak with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "Then back to Mar-a-Lago for talks on bringing even more jobs and companies back to the USA!"

While the president has spent many weekends at Trump-branded golf clubs during the first year of his presidency, both he and the White House are typically do not announce whether he actually plays a round, making Friday's tweet an outlier. Trump regularly criticized former President Barack Obama for playing golf while occupying the Oval Office.

The president and Woods previously played golf last December in West Palm Beach, Florida.