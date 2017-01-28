Trump's Order on Immigration is Slammed by Many, Welcomed by Others

President Trump's executive order that temporarily bans entry into the U.S. of all refugees and of immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries brought reactions from across the country and around the world.

The Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society in the U.S. called it "unconscionable for Trump to slam the door on refugees" on Friday, a day dedicated to commemmorating victims of the Holocaust.

Unconscionable for Trump to slam door on refugees today, International Holocaust Remembrance Day. A betrayal of Jewish and American values. — HIAS (@HIASrefugees) January 27, 2017

But the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), which advocates for immigration restrictions, said, "A temp. time-out in refugee admissions" will help to save American lives.

A temp. time-out in refugee admissions will allow time for the new admin to review & enhance vetting procedures to protect American lives. — FAIR (@FAIRImmigration) January 27, 2017

The order signed by Trump on Friday, which he said is aimed at protecting the nation from terrorists, suspends for 90 days immigration to the U.S. from Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, Iraq, Iran and Libya. It also suspends for 120 days the entry of refugees into the U.S. and indefinitely bans Syrian refugees from coming into the country.

The American Civil Liberties Union was one of many that criticized the president's action.

Closing America's doors to refugees plays into the hands of those who would do harm to our country. pic.twitter.com/KrypuHPCEh — ACLU National (@ACLU) January 27, 2017

To remind Americans of the potential consequences of denying entry to refugees, software developer Russel Neiss and Rabbi Charlie Schwartz joined together to make the St. Louis Manifest Twitter account for International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The tweets tell the stories of about 900 Jews fleeing from Nazi Germany in 1939 on the MS St. Louis who sought to come to the U.S. but were forced to sail back to Europe where many were later killed in the Holocaust.

My name is Regina Blumenstein. The US turned me away at the border in 1939. I was murdered in Auschwitz pic.twitter.com/TZXJM2Ar94 — St. Louis Manifest (@Stl_Manifest) January 28, 2017

Democratic politicians were among those slamming the executive action.

There are tears running down the cheeks of the Statue of Liberty tonight. pic.twitter.com/X6q40dMCsN — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 27, 2017

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, a world-famous young advocate for girls' rights to education, posted on Facebook that she was "heartbroken" by the U.S. president's order.

Some well-known conservatives are also not in agreement with the order. Among them is prominent evangelical leader Russell Moore.

Our gospel witness and neighbor love aren't canceled out by fear. Refugees around the world and in our communities need the love of Christ. — Russell Moore (@drmoore) January 28, 2017

But others strongly support Trump's action.

Ann Corcoran of a group called Refugee Resettlement Watch praised the president's action, but suggested it doesn't go far enough and Congress will need to act.

"I’m telling you that if the law is not changed we will be back to square one come the end of May ... The next President can undo it all, if the law is not rewritten," Corcoran wrote on her organization's blog.

At least some foreign leaders praised Trump's efforts to crack down on immigration, such as his planned wall along the Mexican border.