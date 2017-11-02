Trump's Twitter account briefly 'inadvertently deactivated' by Twitter employee, company says

Nov 2, 2017, 8:29 PM ET
The Twittersphere lit up Thursday night when President Donald Trump's Twitter account was briefly deactivated -- an action "inadvertently" caused by a Twitter employee, the social media company said.

"Sorry, that page doesn't exist!" was the message that greeted visitors to Trump's Twitter page, @RealDonaldTrump, for about five minutes around 7 p.m. ET.

The president has 41.7 million Twitter followers.

Twitter said in a statement, "Earlier today @realdonaldtrump's account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again."

