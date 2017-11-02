The Twittersphere lit up Thursday night when President Donald Trump's Twitter account was briefly deactivated -- an action "inadvertently" caused by a Twitter employee, the social media company said.

"Sorry, that page doesn't exist!" was the message that greeted visitors to Trump's Twitter page, @RealDonaldTrump, for about five minutes around 7 p.m. ET.

The president has 41.7 million Twitter followers.

Twitter said in a statement, "Earlier today @realdonaldtrump's account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again."

Not surprisingly, the chattering classes jumped at the opportunity to share their thoughts on the commander in chief -- and they were not particularly kind.

Trump’s meltdown on Twitter this morning is delicious. We’re back to her emails—SO very last year. Worried about something, Donnie? pic.twitter.com/bGGyRI12S2 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 29, 2017

We’ll all remember where we were during the 10 minutes of peace while Donald Trump’s Twitter account was down. — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) November 2, 2017

I survived the Trump twitter outage November 2, 2017 6:58PM to 7:04PM #neverforget — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 2, 2017

Polls suggest deleting his Twitter is like the most popular thing Trump could do other than require background checks on all gun purchases — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 2, 2017

If Trump's Twitter is down, does this technically mean he's no longer POTUS? I mean, it's the only part of the job he pays attention to. — John Schindler (@20committee) November 2, 2017