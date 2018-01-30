Updates: Trump to deliver first State of the Union amid Washington discord

President Donald Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address Tuesday evening and provide his assessment of his first year in office with a look ahead at his agenda as he continues to work towards fulfilling his campaign promise to "make America great again."

But amid what Trump told White House officials would be a "positive and uplifting" speech lies the cloud of an investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election and alleged collusion between Trump associates and Russian operatives — a storyline which has dominated the news cycle throughout the first twelve months of his presidency.

The president is expected to address tax reform, national security, infrastructure, trade and immigration reform.

The debate over immigration factored prominently into the showdown and, ultimately, led to a three-day-long federal government shutdown.

What to expect from President Trump's State of the Union address

At least 8 Democrats boycotting State of the Union over 'racist,' 'divisive' remarks

At least eight House Democrats now have said they will boycott President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech, citing his divisive rhetoric and, in some cases, his reported use of a slur to describe African countries during a White House meeting on immigration.

Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., announced over Twitter in early January that he would not attend the speech, later adding that he would send a guest in his place, an Oregon resident and recipient of protections under the DACA program for immigrants brought into the U.S. illegally as children. - ABC's Ali Rogin

Government flubs State of the Union tickets with major typo

Even before President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address Tuesday things got off to a rocky start with government officials sending out tickets containing one glaring typo: The word “union” was misspelled.

Members of Congress shared images of the tickets on Monday, which invited them to the president’s annual “Address to Congress on the State on the ‘Uniom.’” - ABC's Karma Allen

Looking forward to tomorrow’s State of the Uniom. pic.twitter.com/xdBUU3Pvo5 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 29, 2018

