US could be witnessing 'end of a two-party system': Republican governor

Ohio Gov. John Kasich said he believes Americans could be witnessing the “end of a two-party system.”

“I don't think either party is answering people's deepest concerns and needs,” Kasich told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl in an interview that aired today on “This Week.” “I mean I don't think it's going to happen tomorrow but I think over time do not be surprised if these millennials and these Gen Xers begin to say, ‘Neither party works, we want something new.’”

Kasich ran for the GOP nomination for president in 2016 and after losing the primary to Donald Trump withheld his endorsement from the Republican nominee in the general election against Democrat Hillary Clinton. He said in a recent book that he could not “set aside everything I believed for the good of the party.”

Asked by Karl on "This Week" if other Republicans may be putting aside their beliefs to support Trump, Kasich turned to criticizing the Democratic Party for having "no agenda."

“You know, people want me to criticize my party. Let me tell you about the Democrats. I have no clue what they stand for,” Kasich said. “And we are heading into a midterm election where they are counting on the Republicans bouncing the basketball off of their foot and out of bounds ... But how can you have a national political party that has no agenda? Just no agenda.”

Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado, who was interviewed along with Kasich, said, “Right now, both parties don’t seem capable of having a coherent agenda.”

Kasich and Hickenlooper have recently sought to transcend the sharp political divisions in the U.S. to find bipartisan solutions on critical issues such as health care and immigration.

Both are nearing the end of their gubernatorial terms and could be candidates for president in 2020.

Hickenlooper said there is still "a lot to do” in Colorado, and as to a possible 2020 bid, he said, "I haven't formed a PAC. I don't have committees all over the country. I'm not doing those things.” It's a "maybe" whether he'll run, he said.

Kasich, who was the last rival to Trump to exit the 2016 race for the Republican nomination, refused to say whether he would mount a primary challenge against the sitting president.

“I have no idea what I'm going to do. I'd like to have a voice, I'd like to be constructive, I like to rally people," Kasich said. "But frankly in the end, at the end of the day, it's in the hands of the Lord as to what my future is.”

Kasich spoke of the demands of a presidential campaign while also conceding he is also a "maybe" on a 2020 presidential bid.

“I don't think about it. You know what, because I can't predict the future," the Ohio governor said. "Do I sit around at night and think, 'Do I want to go through running for president again?' Did you ever try it? Go try it once and give me a call. See how much fun it is.”