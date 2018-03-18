This is a rush transcript and will be updated.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's get more on this now from the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee Congressman Adam Schiff. Congressman, thank you for joining us this morning.

As we've been talking here this morning, the president has continued his series of tweets. I want to put up the latest one, latest attack on Robert Mueller. "Why does the Mueller team have 13 hardened Democrat, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, zero Republicans. Another Dem recently added. Does anyone think this is fair? And yet there is no collusion."

Of course, Robert Mueller himself was a registered Republican.

But we've seen this series of tweets right now, the statement from the Trump lawyer suggesting the entire investigation should be shut down. What would happen if the president made that move?

REP. ADAM SCHIFF, (D) CALIFORNIA: Well, I would hope that it would prompt all Democrats and Republicans in the House to pass an independent counsel law and reinstate Bob Mueller. This would undoubtedly result in a constitutional crisis and I think Democrats and Republicans need to speak out about this right now. I think, George, you just pointed to the single most important development of the week and that is at the same time it's revealed that the special counsel is looking at business records of the Trump organization, and I've always thought the money laundering issue was the most serious, you have the president through his lawyer trying to shut down the Mueller investigation and speaking out against special counsel.

Members need to speak out now. Don't wait for the crisis but I would hope that that would be the result that we would affirm our system of checks and balances and appoint an independent counsel.

STEPHANOPOULOS: President also continually repeating there was no collusion during the campaign in the tweets over the last 48 hours. Of course, that is the conclusion of the Republicans of the House Intelligence Committee this week as well.

I know you dispute that, but will a report by the Democrats be able to demonstrate that collusion did, in fact, take place?

SCHIFF: Well, it certainly would be able to show the facts supporting the issue of collusion and the secret meetings all the lies about the secret meetings and putting them in their important context, the timing of these secret meetings. But there's still a lot of investigative work to find the remaining pieces of the puzzle and the most significant part of the Republicans shutting us down is they're preventing us from doing so.

We have never brought in George Padopoulos. We don't know who he might have shared within the campaign the information that he got from the Russians. We don't know whether that led to the Trump Tower meeting and the disappointment by the president's son that he didn't get stolen emails at that meeting. There are still a great many of unanswered questions that -- and the Republicans have really prevented us and our committee from getting them. So that work has to be done.

But we will be reporting on what we have found and importantly what leads need to be pursued to give the American people the full picture.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You also haven't done much work on another story that broke late this week, the fact that the president's voter targeting firm, Cambridge Analytica, improperly took private information from 50 million Facebook users. What does this is to you? What questions need to be answered there?

SCHIFF: Again, this is in our status report one of the issues that we pointed out was premature for the Republicans to shut us down, because we only brought in Alexander Nixon. Even then it was by a video conference at the GOP insistence. We need to find out what we can about the misappropriation of the privacy, the private information of tens of millions of Americans. That misappropriate information used by this digital arm of the Trump campaign to manipulate American voters and, of course, the links between Cambridge Analytica and Julian Assange. We know Nick's (ph) reached out to Assange to try to acquire stolen Clinton emails. The links between this Russian researcher and Cambridge Analytica and the links between Russian Analytica and a Russian oil company Lukoil that wanted information about reaching American voters.

All of that needs to be investigated. And the premature conclusion of this investigation doesn't allow us to do our job.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We mentioned those subpoenas to the Trump organization earlier this week. As that was happening, I was sitting down with the president's business partner on the proposed Trump Tower in Moscow, Felix Sater. He revealed to me that they were seeking financing from Russian banks and then I went on to ask him if it was appropriate for presidential candidate to be pursuing a deal like that while he was running for president. Here's what he said.

FELIX SATER, FORMER TRUMP BUSINESS PARTNER: I can't answer that. I can only answer in the following way, a beautiful building could have been built, and maybe even improved goodwill relations between the countries because of it. I didn't see any downside.

STEPHANOPOULOS: He is still hoping actually that that tower can be built.

You mentioned your concerns with money laundering. Did you come across any information in your investigation? And I know the House Intelligence Committee spoke with Felix Sater that would raise questions about this attempt to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

SCHIFF: Well, you know, the two big red flags on that attempt are the indications that they were trying to seek financing from a Russian sanctioned bank, a bank that was sanctioned by U.S. policy, U.S. government, but also the fact that they were concealing this transaction. The candidate Trump was saying he had no business interests in Russia. And if he's seeking to make a bunch of money in Russia during the presidential campaign, and it certainly looks like his campaign chairman Paul Manafort was likewise seeking to make money. Was that influencing candidate Trump's policy? Does it -- does it influence President Trump's policy now? That issue, as well as whether Deutsche Bank was using Russian money, laundering Russian money for the Trump organization, needs to be investigated, because if these are levers that the Russians can still use over the president of the United States, it would be negligent with our national security not to find out.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Finally, sir, on Andrew McCabe, does the fact that the inspector general did say -- did find that he lacked candor in some of his responses and that his firing was recommended by career FBI officials, does that give you pause and does it suggest that, in fact, his firing was or may be justified?

SCHIFF: You know, his firing may be justified. There's no way for us to know at this point, but even though it may have been justified, it can also be tainted. And I think the president's badgering of the attorney general, his urging that he be fired before his pension could vest, and the fact that McCabe and every other of the James Comey associates, his general counsel Baker, his Chief of Staff Rybicki, who corroborate James Comey on the issue of potential obstruction of justice, every one of them has been targeted by the administration, by the Republicans in congress. And is this because they corroborate James Comey? That's a question we also have to answer.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Congressman Schiff, thanks for your time this morning.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, HOST, THIS WEEK: We’re going to get a Republican response now from Senator James Lankford, Republican member of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Senator Lankford, thank you for joining us this morning. Let’s start out with Andrew McCabe and this flurry of activity around his firing. Your take.

SEN. JAMES LANKFORD (R), OK.: Not -- not surprising in many ways. Obviously this is -- he (ph) stepped away in January of this year because of some of the investigations. The inspector general’s had an ongoing investigation for months and months on this. The internal folks with the FBI have been through this long investigation so in many ways, I’m not surprised because he’s already been isolated and now they’ve finally come to this decision with the career folks.

STEPHANOPOULOS: How about these questions that -- that you’re investigating in the Senate Intelligence Committee? Of course the Senate Intelligence Committee has been taking a somewhat different approach from the House. You’ve basically had a more bipartisan approach than the House committee. What more do you need to find right now, starting out with that conclusion the president has already reached, he says, no collusion between his campaign and the Russians?

LANKFORD: Well the president’s been consistent to say that over and over again. What I have said over and over again as well is it’s best for the special counsel to be able to go through their process, it’s best for the president, best for the presidency for this to be resolved and to be finished one way or the other. And you’re right, in the Senate Intel Committee, we work very hard to be able to keep this as bipartisan as possible.

We have the first of our recommendations coming out next week on election security. We’ll continue to be able to roll those out together over the next several months.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What more can you tell us about this compromising of Facebook information, 50 million Facebook users having their information compromised by Cambridge Analytica?

LANKFORD: Now, obviously we don’t know if this connected to the campaign. This is something that Facebook has stepped out on. They said they -- Cambridge Analytica gathered information then they used that, they redistributed that. Facebook, obviously, is proprietary. They’re a private business. They want to be able to have that data. They distribute that out with a cost, not some other second party to be (ph) able to do that.

So there’s more information coming out on that. We’ll try to get it resolved.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And sir, when you see the president and his attorney lobbing these attacks against the Mueller investigation, suggesting it should be shut down, how do you explain it, first of all? And then secondly, what can you do about it?

LANKFORD: The -- the -- the clearest thing that I can explain from that is the president’s exceptionally frustrated, that he wants to be able to see this investigation come to an end.

He has stated over and over again there was no collusion, there was no reaching back, clearly the Russians were reaching in, even the Treasury this past week has said (ph) what the Russians did was destabalizing, put in additional sanctions.

Also they have agreed with what Robert Mueller put out, identifying those individuals, and the internet research agency from Russia as entities that need to be sanctioned. That is an agreement with Robert Mueller and his investigation.

So it’s not that Mueller has found nothing, it’s that the president seems to be very, very frustrated that they’ve not connected anything to him and they -- he wants to be able to move on.

I would say the best thing the special council can do is to finish the investigation, gather all the information that’s needed, come to a conclusion so the American people can make their own decisions.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Do you have any qualms (ph) with how Robert Mueller has conducted his investigation?

LANKFORD: So far he’s been really good about trying to protect the leaks from his investigation. That’s what’s exeptionally helpful, he seems to be moving through in a rapid way.

It is odd the number of democrats that he’s put on board his team. That does raise some flags in some sense there. Clearly, he also identified some individuals that were biased that were from the FBI that he fired immediately once he found out that they were biased, that tainted that.

He seems to be moving on from there. The key thing, again, that he can do is bring out the facts and he seems to be doing that even with the indictment that he put out on the 13 Russians a few weeks ago.

He put out a lot of facts and information in that, that’s very helpful.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You heard Congressman Schiff say that if the president does move to fire Robert Mueller, of course he can’t do it himself, he would have to get someone (ph) of justice to do it.

The congressman immediately passed an independent council law, will you back that?

LANKFORD: I -- I don’t see the president firing him. I think the White House has said ten times, maybe more, that they’re not going to fire Robert Mueller, they want him to be able to finish the investigation.

So I -- I don’t even think that’s going to be necessary, because the president’s not going to fire him.

STEPHANOPOULOS: That might’ve held up before the -- the statement from John Dowd yesterday, who’s the president’s attorney. Doesn’t that change things? First time he (ph) suggested Mueller should actually -- that they (ph) actually should be shut down?

LANKFORD: I -- I don’t think so. What -- what I read yesterday was what a typical attorney puts out at every stage during every investigation saying this is wrapped up, we should be done.

So it’s not different than what an attorney does typically. What typically happens in that situation, everyone takes the information of (ph) the attorney and says that’s nice, we’re going to continue to be able to move on, I expect the special council to do the same.

STEPHANOPOULOS: OK. Thank you, Terry, very much.

Let's get more now from Russian dissident, former world chess champ Garry Kasparov. He's now chair of the Human Rights Foundation. And, Garry, starting out with that election, is there anything we can look to in these results that would suggest what Putin's real strength is?

GARRY KASPAROV, RUSSIAN DISSIDENT: First of all, stop calling it elections. It's a charade. It's the only vote that matters in a dictatorship like Russia is Putin's vote, so you're right showing him voting for himself and that's it.

You're absolutely right saying that the turnout is the only challenge. It's not only just because of apathy, because many people are scared actually to show up and to demonstrate that they disapprove of Putin's policies.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We've seen he's been increasingly aggressive in the west. Obviously, this attempted assassination in the United Kingdom. Will he become even more brazen?

KASPAROV: Absolutely. He has no other choice. In this country, you could say that if something goes wrong, so then you see the president just going after press, political appointees, blaming someone. If you are power for 18 years, there is no one to blame, so you need enemies outside Russia, so that'swhy Putin needs the free world, America, Europe, as enemies to justify his eternal hold on power.

And if you think that his meddling in American election was bad, imagine what he does in Russia?

STEPHANOPOULOS: He also seems to become something of a model for other leaders around the world. We're seeing President Xi now do away with term limits as well. You have Venezuela, the Philippines. And you said something interesting, and it's not so much that he's inspiring these authoritarian leaders, as giving permission to them.

KASPAROV: It's also -- a combination of inspiration and also it's a story of success. What this leader is like, the chinese leader and other authoritarian leaders, they saw in Putin is that he kept denfing the west, actually he's just been doing things like poisoning and killing dissidents and defectors and former spy agents who found asylum elsewhere like Likvinenko, and nothing happened. So he succeed in having Trump in the White House, so he definitely worked much harder with Trump's election than with his own. And sanctions, weak, belated and it's just always small fish.

Now, first time we heard strong words from the UK. I wish we see the action, but don't forget, 14 billion pounds money laundering according to official reports coming through England.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You clearly think this is a serious threat. What is the most important thing we in the west should be doing to counter Putin that we're not doing right now?

KASPAROV: Well, two days ago you had a conference called Putincom. You could see at Putincom.com, 25 speakers from six countries talking about all crimes committed by Putin's regime. It's the past and present of Russian dictatorship, and everybody came to the same conclusion is hurt them where it hurts: money. Follow the money.

So it's not that they park the money that they're stealing from Russia in China or Venezuela or in Iran, it's in this country, it's in Europe. I mentioned the United Kingdom, so make sure that the oligarchs they will have to choose between following Putin's criminal orders and their fortunes.

As long as they feel safe by having their families, their mistresses, their yacht, their palaces, the real estate everything here and following Putin's orders nothing will happen.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Garry Kasparov, thanks for your time this morning.

