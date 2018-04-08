An adviser to President Donald Trump said he would take nothing "off the table" in predicting the U.S. response to the Syrian government's alleged chemical attack against its own people on Saturday.

“I wouldn’t take anything off the table,” White House homeland security and counterterrorism adviser Tom Bossert told ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent and co-anchor Martha Raddatz on "This Week” Sunday. “These are horrible photos [from the alleged attack]. We’re looking into the attack at this point.”

The president also commented on the alleged attack, which killed 40 civilians, according to reports to The Associated Press that it has not independently confirmed.

called it a “mindless CHEMICAL attack” and blamed "President Putin, Russia and Iran" for backing the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

....to pay. Open area immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

If President Obama had crossed his stated Red Line In The Sand, the Syrian disaster would have ended long ago! Animal Assad would have been history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

The Trump adviser also said the use of chemical weapons is "one of those issues in which every nation, all peoples have all agreed, and have agreed since World War II, that this is an unacceptable practice."

“The president’s senior national security cabinet have been talking with him and with each other all throughout the evening and this morning and myself included" about Syria's alleged use of chemical weapons in the attack, Bossert said.

In a statement, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said reports from “a number of contacts and medical personnel on the ground indicate a potentially high number of casualties, including among families hiding in shelters.”

“These reports, if confirmed, are horrifying and demand an immediate response by the international community,” the statement read.