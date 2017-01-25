White House Clarifies Trump Tweet on Sending 'Feds' Into Chicago

Jan 25, 2017, 4:30 PM ET
PHOTO: White House press secretary Sean Spicer calls on a reporter during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Jan. 24, 2017. PlaySusan Walsh/AP Photo
The White House appears to be softening a cryptic tweet from President Trump threatening federal intervention over rising crime in Chicago.

Fielding questions from reporters Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Trump was referring to his desire to "provide the resources of the federal government" to struggling law enforcement in the city.

"It can span a bunch of things. There's no one thing," Spicer said. "It can be -- there can be aid, there can be -- if it was requested up through the governor, through the proper channels, that the federal government can provide on a law enforcement basis."

On Jan. 2, Trump suggested that Chicago ask for help if it can't solve its violent crime issue.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel addressed Trump's tweet to reporters Wednesday, and said he "would welcome federal participation" in tackling the city's violent crime problem.

Emanuel said, however, he would not support a plan that would bring the National Guard to the streets of Chicago, calling it antithetical to what the police department is trying to do, develop trust within the community.

Emanuel said he would like to see the relationships with the DEA, FBI, ATF and local law enforcement become stronger.

“We would like to see that partnership enhanced and strengthened,” Emanuel said.

Spicer said at least one next step for Trump is to “hopefully get a dialogue started with Mayor Emanuel” to develop a plan to curb violence. The two met in Trump Tower previously following Trump's election.

