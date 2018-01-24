The White House will release its own plan for a compromise on immigration policy Monday that it said both Democrats and Republicans could support and would end the debate that led to last weekend's government shutdown.

The move comes after members of Congress on both sides have criticized the president for not being clear about what he wants out of an immigration compromise.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the legislative framework will include plans for securing the border, closing legal loopholes to illegal immigration, ending extended family chain migration and providing a permanent solution on DACA - the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program begun under President Barack Obama and ordered ended by President Donald Trump. Sanders said the framework was developed following conversations between the White House and members of both parties on Capitol Hill but did not offer any more details.

The president tweeted Tuesday night that any plan must include a border wall, saying "if there is no wall, there is no DACA."

Cryin’ Chuck Schumer fully understands, especially after his humiliating defeat, that if there is no Wall, there is no DACA. We must have safety and security, together with a strong Military, for our great people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2018

If Congress doesn't come up with a legislative solution for some 800,000 DACA recipients they could face deportation after the March 5 deadline. In the shorter term the temporary spending resolution ends on Feb. 8, raising the possibility of another government shutdown if there is no bipartisan agreement.

Senate Republican Whip John Cornyn hinted at what Republicans and the president could propose in a new immigration deal on the Hill on Wednesday, telling reporters that if Congress wants a bipartisan solution for DACA recipients, Republicans will want something close to a 10-year appropriation for a U.S.-Mexico border wall and security funding.

Even Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., a trusted Trump ally on Capitol Hill, told ABC News Tuesday night that Republicans needed some guidance from the president on what he wants.

"The president has given us his general outline of what he's interested in but you can't do a bill based on a general outline and at some point we're going to need more specificity from him," Kennedy said. "And I'm not complaining, I'm just saying at some point we're going to need to know exactly what the White House is thinking because who wants to pass a bill only to have it vetoed."

Cornyn also said on the Senate floor Wednesday that Congress will need at least two more short-term spending deals before Democrats and Republicans can come to any sort of agreement to fund the government, raise spending caps, address immigration and DACA, and fund disaster relief.

"As a result of the shutdown, the Democratic leader - who said he voted against the four week continuing resolution because he didn't like continuing resolutions - he's guaranteed us at least two more continuing resolutions, even if the spending caps were agreed upon in the next few days," Cornyn said.

ABC News's Mariam Khan and Jordyn Phelps contributed to this report