2016-17 NFL playoffs schedule, Super Bowl LI coverage

The 2016 regular season is over, which means the 2017 playoffs -- and the race to Super Bowl LI -- have begun. Rookie quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and Tom Brady and the Patriots are the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

From the wild-card round through Super Bowl LI -- which is Sunday, Feb. 5, at NRG Stadium in Houston -- ESPN.com has you covered.

AFC wild card

No. 5: Oakland Raiders at No. 4 Houston Texans

Saturday | 4:35 p.m. ET | ESPN/ABC/WatchESPN | Game HQ page

No. 6 Miami Dolphins at No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday | 1:05 p.m. ET | CBS | Game HQ page

NFC wild card

No. 6: Detroit Lions at No. 3: Seattle Seahawks

Saturday | 8:15 p.m. ET | NBC | Game HQ page

No. 5: New York Giants at No. 4: Green Bay Packers

Sunday | 4:40 p.m. ET | Fox | Game HQ page

Teams with first-round byes

No. 1: New England Patriots

Divisional round: Saturday, Jan. 14 | 8:15 p.m. ET | CBS

No. 2: Kansas City Chiefs

Divisional round: Sunday, Jan. 15 | 1:05 p.m. ET | NBC

NFC

No. 1: Dallas Cowboys

Divisional round: Sunday, Jan. 15 | 4:40 p.m. ET | Fox

No. 2: Atlanta Falcons

Divisional round: Saturday, Jan. 14 | 4:35 p.m. ET | Fox

Full schedule