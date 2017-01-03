2016-17 NFL playoffs schedule, Super Bowl LI coverage

The 2016 regular season is over, which means the 2017 playoffs -- and the race to Super Bowl LI -- have begun. Rookie quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and Tom Brady and the Patriots are the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
From the wild-card round through Super Bowl LI -- which is Sunday, Feb. 5, at NRG Stadium in Houston -- ESPN.com has you covered.
Top stories
- Clayton: Ranking the clearest paths to Super Bowl LI
- NFL Playoffs Primer: Schedules, Super Bowl paths and possibilities
- FiveThirtyEight: Playoff, Super Bowl predictions
- Sando: NFL evaluators rank the playoff teams
- O'Connor: Cowboys-Patriots is a Super Bowl worth rooting for
Jump to:AFC wild card | NFC wild card | Teams with first-round byes | Full schedule
AFC wild card
No. 5: Oakland Raiders at No. 4 Houston Texans
Saturday | 4:35 p.m. ET | ESPN/ABC/WatchESPN | Game HQ page
- Brock Osweiler to start at QB for Texans
- Back as the starter, Brock Osweiler now has chance for redemption
- Jack Del Rio: Raiders need to stand by Latavius Murray, stick to the run
- Through offensive struggles, Texans have found success in no-huddle
- Raiders' Del Rio noncommittal on starting QB
- Should Raiders roll with Matt McGloin or Connor Cook in Houston?
- Raiders' QB woes portend potentially short playoff stay
- Texans' offense hardly looks ready for playoffs
No. 6 Miami Dolphins at No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday | 1:05 p.m. ET | CBS | Game HQ page
- Inexperienced Dolphins believe they're ready for playoff intensity
- Steelers' David DeCastro doesn't care if Ndamukong Suh is dirty: 'He's a great player'
- Dolphins playing wait-and-see with Tannehill
- Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi ready for first taste of the playoffs
- On playoff stage, Steelers ready to show Dolphins how they've changed
- Dolphins must have a short memory, focus on Steelers
- Steelers' playoff tuneup a near-loss to Browns but a win for health
- Patriots expose several playoff concerns for the Dolphins
NFC wild card
No. 6: Detroit Lions at No. 3: Seattle Seahawks
Saturday | 8:15 p.m. ET | NBC | Game HQ page
- Seahawks' run game still adjusting to life without Marshawn Lynch
- Jim Caldwell made the playoffs again, so why is his job status in question?
- Decision to pull Russell Wilson early vs. 49ers could have backfired
- Russell Wilson could pose problem for Lions' defense
- Jim Caldwell: 'Quantum shift' to get ready for playoffs and Seattle
- Seahawks get favorable matchup against Lions at home
- Detroit's recent play suggests playoff stay could be short
- Seahawks' postseason hopes rest on Russell Wilson's arm
- With chance to make history, Lions fall flat and skid into playoffs
No. 5: New York Giants at No. 4: Green Bay Packers
Sunday | 4:40 p.m. ET | Fox | Game HQ page
- Giants' playoff history in Green Bay will mean nothing come Sunday
- Eight years in, Packers TE Jared Cook pumped about first playoff berth
- Jack-of-all-trades Micah Hyde could help Packers defense turn the corner
- Packers' momentum could turn 'run the table' from six wins to Super Bowl
- A first look at who has the advantage in Giants-Packers
- Giants should feel good about themselves heading into playoffs
- Aaron Rodgers' magic carries Packers into playoffs on a run-the-table roll
Teams with first-round byesAFC
No. 1: New England Patriots
Divisional round: Saturday, Jan. 14 | 8:15 p.m. ET | CBS
- Patriots coordinators breaking down film as other teams reach out
- After using 39 O-line combos in 2015, Patriots finish with nine this year
- Michael Floyd's sudden impact will benefit Patriots in playoffs
- Tom Brady sets NFL record for best TD to INT ratio in a season
- How about love for O-linemen? Nate Solder a good comeback candidate
No. 2: Kansas City Chiefs
Divisional round: Sunday, Jan. 15 | 1:05 p.m. ET | NBC
- Charcandrick West's receiving skills surface again for Chiefs
- Chiefs won't be content with anything less than a Super Bowl
- Chiefs get AFC West title -- and the bounty that goes with it
- How the Chiefs have built Travis Kelce into the top tight end in football
NFC
No. 1: Dallas Cowboys
Divisional round: Sunday, Jan. 15 | 4:40 p.m. ET | Fox
- Cowboys have eyes forward, but success deserves reflection
- Dak Prescott felt 'different' watching from sidelines but ready for playoffs
- Cowboys leave Philadelphia healthy, ready for playoffs
- In only six plays, Tony Romo shows he's still good enough
- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones enjoying team's improbable season
- Cowboys end season with loss, but Tony Romo TD pass a highlight
- Randy Gregory's playoff availability to be determined in 7-10 days
- Morris Claiborne eyeing return for divisional round of playoffs
No. 2: Atlanta Falcons
Divisional round: Saturday, Jan. 14 | 4:35 p.m. ET | Fox
- Dan Quinn knows more physical Seahawks team looming
- Kyle Shanahan won't let coaching interviews be a distraction
- Dan Quinn: Vic Beasley (shoulder) has no limitations moving forward
- Vic Beasley appreciates sack title, Von Miller's praise
- First-round bye gives Julio Jones, Falcons chance to get healthier
- Vic Beasley Jr., set for MRI, willing to play through shoulder injury
- Matt Ryan, offense look unstoppable going into playoffs
- Part of reason Falcons defense is playoff-ready? Matt Ryan, offense
Full schedule