2017 NBA Playoffs: Key dates, schedule, matchups and news

Apr 13, 2017, 7:37 PM ET
Are the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors on a collision course for their third straight NBA Finals showdown, or is an upset brewing along the way? We've got you covered for each series all postseason long.

Key playoff dates

April 15: First round begins
May 1: Conference semifinals begin
May 16: Conference Finals begin (could move to May 14 or 15)
May 16: NBA draft lottery
June 1: NBA Finals begin

FIRST ROUND CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

(1) Boston Celtics vs.
(8) Chicago Bulls

(2) Cleveland Cavaliers vs.
(7) Indiana Pacers

(3) Toronto Raptors vs.
(6) Milwaukee Bucks

(4) Washington Wizards vs.
(5) Atlanta Hawks

(1) Golden State Warriors vs.
(8) Portland Trail Blazers

(2) San Antonio Spurs vs.
(7) Memphis Grizzlies

(3) Houston Rockets vs.
(6) Oklahoma City Thunder

(4) LA Clippers vs.
(5) Utah Jazz