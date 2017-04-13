2017 NBA Playoffs: Key dates, schedule, matchups and news

Are the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors on a collision course for their third straight NBA Finals showdown, or is an upset brewing along the way? We've got you covered for each series all postseason long.
Key playoff dates
April 15: First round begins
May 1: Conference semifinals begin
May 16: Conference Finals begin (could move to May 14 or 15)
May 16: NBA draft lottery
June 1: NBA Finals begin
FIRST ROUND CONFERENCE SCHEDULE
(1) Boston Celtics vs.
(8) Chicago Bulls
- BPI series projection: Celtics-Bulls
- Pelton: Does Celtics-Bulls have upset potential??
- Forsberg: Top-seeded Celtics hungry for more
- Horford: Celtics have special group
- Friedell:?Bulls know they're in for a challenge vs. the Celtics
(2) Cleveland Cavaliers vs.
(7) Indiana Pacers
- BPI series projection: Cavs-Pacers
- Pelton: Can Indy even take LeBron to five games?
- Lue: Better days ahead after Cavs' rocky finish
- Silver: Are Cavs underrated or overrated?
- Pelton: Can LeBron, Cavs flip switch for playoffs?
- Levy: The MVP case for LeBron
- Lowe: Paul George and the future of the Pacers
- Engelmann: Myles Turner deserves Most Improved award
(3) Toronto Raptors vs.
(6) Milwaukee Bucks
- BPI series projection: Raptors-Bucks
- Pelton: Don't expect Greek Freak, Bucks to rattle Raptors?
- Stein's Most Improved Player: Greek Freak
- Herring: The Raptors used the trade deadline to get ready for LeBron
- Windhorst: DeRozan takes on Kobe mantle
(4) Washington Wizards vs.
(5) Atlanta Hawks
- BPI series projection: Wizards-Hawks
- Pelton: Hawks hold edge in experience, but will it matter??
- Windhorst: Is it finally John Wall's time?
- Haberstroh: The Wizards' alternate reality
- Wagner: Bradley Beal finally the player he was meant to be
- Spears: Dwight Howard sets the record straight
(1) Golden State Warriors vs.
(8) Portland Trail Blazers
- BPI series projections: Warriors-Blazers
- Pelton: Historic upset not in the cards for Blazers?
- Stein's Defensive Player of the Year: Draymond Green
- Pelton: Will Kevin Durant be the same player?
- Strauss: Stephen Curry-Kevin Durant partnership now faces postseason test
(2) San Antonio Spurs vs.
(7) Memphis Grizzlies
- BPI series projection: Spurs-Grizzlies
- Pelton: Upset-minded Grizz have proven they can hang with Spurs?
- Paine: The MVP case for Kawhi Leonard
- Lowe: The 2017 Marc Gasol All-Stars
(3) Houston Rockets vs.
(6) Oklahoma City Thunder
- BPI series projection: Rockets-Thunder
- Pelton: Can Westbrook outduel Harden, score upset??
- The leader inside OKC's Russell Westbrook
- Stein's MVP: Russell Westbrook
- Young: Westbrook's epic tale of triple-double triumph
- Watkins:?Rockets finish regular season smoothly, now get ready for playoffs
- Herring: The MVP case for James Harden
- Stein's Coach of the Year: Mike D'Antoni
- Keown: The driving force of Russell Westbrook
(4) LA Clippers vs.
(5) Utah Jazz