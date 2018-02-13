Andre Iguodala, David West, Draymond Green get coaching nods in Monday's game

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr captured his 250th win on Saturday and then he took some time off on Monday.

During a timeout midway in the first quarter against the young Phoenix Suns?-- the team that drafted Kerr in 1988 with a second-round pick, and the team Kerr was GM of from 2007-10 --?Kerr handed his clipboard to Andre Iguodala to run the huddle.

Iguodala sat in Kerr's chair breaking down the plays to his teammates while Kerr stood a few feet away with his assistants.

As the game continued, David West received a coaching nod in the huddle as well as Draymond Green, who sat out Monday's game with a sprained finger.

Green ran most of the timeout huddles throughout the game.?

Across the league, players occasionally may run the huddle for a small portion of a timeout, but Kerr's decision to completely hand the reins over to players multiple times in a game is uncommon.