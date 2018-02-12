Andy Kennedy to part ways with Ole Miss after season

Ole Miss and men's basketball coach Andy Kennedy will part ways after the season, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The school has scheduled a news conference for Monday afternoon, when an official announcement is expected. The news about Kennedy was first reported Monday by Rivals.com.

Kennedy is in the midst of his 12th season at Ole Miss (11-14, 4-8 in the SEC). Since Jan. 3, the Rebels have only three wins in their last 12 games, including five consecutive losses.

Kennedy is 245-154 in his Ole Miss career, making him the all-time winningest coach in school history. An assistant at Cincinnati under Bob Huggins before being hired by Ole Miss, Kennedy is the only coach in program history to lead the Rebels to 11 consecutive winning seasons.

He has nine 20-win seasons, leading Ole Miss to two NCAA tournaments and two NIT Final Fours.