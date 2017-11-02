Angels reach 5-year deal with Justin Upton

The Los Angeles Angels have agreed to terms on a five-year contract with outfielder Justin Upton, the team announced Thursday.

The contract runs through 2022. It is worth $106 million, a league source told ESPN, confirming a report by USA Today Sports.

Upton, 30, had an opt-out clause in his previous deal after this season. That contract ran through 2021.

The Angels acquired Upton in a trade with the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 31 that also included an exchange of minor league players.

Upton, a four-time All-Star, hit .273 with 35 home runs and 109 RBIs this season.