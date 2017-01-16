Antonio Brown on postgame scuffle: 'I'm not an MMA fighter'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Wide receiver Antonio Brown was approached by an angry Kansas City Chiefs player following the Pittsburgh Steelers' 18-16 divisional playoff win Sunday.

Brown said a Chiefs defensive back -- not Marcus Peters -- "tried to provoke me to get a little aggressive."

Steelers coaches appeared to be in the area to keep players separated.

"I'm not an MMA fighter," Brown said. "I'm a football player and we leave it all on the field."

The player in question was not identified, but Brown said it was "the other guy," referring to one of the Chiefs' defensive backs.

Brown finished the game with six catches for 108 yards.?

In the locker room following the victory, Brown used Facebook Live to broadcast his celebration with teammates and coach Mike Tomlin's postgame message.