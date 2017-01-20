See you in April!

Hooray! Now that the NBA season is halfway through, it's time to grab the popcorn, pull up a seat and watch the dramatic playoff races unfold, right? Um, not so much. Unlike the NFL, MLB and NHL, where playoff races are as exciting as the playoffs, all the jockeying for seeds in the NBA is pretty much done by the halfway point of the season. Since 1984, when the playoff field moved to 16 teams, 80 percent of the variability in the final standings can be explained purely by the standings today, on Jan. 20, (around the halfway mark of the season). Don't believe us? Let's roll out the data! Top 8 locked in (mostly) The numbers reveal that if your team isn't in the playoff picture by now, it very likely ain't getting there by April. Consider: Over the past 10 full seasons, Eastern Conference teams go from non-playoff seeds on Jan. 20 to the playoffs about once per season. In the West, it's even more of a rarity, a thing that happens less than once per season, and only four teams have pulled it off since the 2007-08 season. (Note: The lockout-shortened 2011-12 season is not included because it didn't follow the usual 82-game progression.)

Still don't believe it? Then look at the playoff field this time last season. Of the 16 teams in that field on Jan. 16, 2015, a whopping 15 made the playoffs. The lone exception? The injury-plagued Chicago Bulls. Late-season injuries to Jimmy Butler and Joakim Noah doomed Chicago and opened the door for Charlotte to sneak in. And get this: On average, only 1.7 teams sneak into the playoffs that weren't already there on Jan. 16. Even the seeds are remarkably identical. Golden State and Cleveland were the No. 1s on Jan. 20 last season. Didn't change. San Antonio and Toronto were the No. 2s. Didn't change. OKC was the No. 3 and the Clippers were the No. 4. Exactly where they were at the end of the season.

Path of a top seed

Stephen Curry and the 73-win Warriors spent last season chasing history, but their playoff seed was never in question. Golden State spent precisely one day last season as anything but a No. 1 seed in the West (Nov. 30, and only because they were 1-0 while the Clippers were 2-0). That's the fewest days outside the top spot for any top seed in the past decade. Here's a day-by-day breakdown of the past 10 years' worth of top seeds -- note the early tumult and then the extended time on cruise control.

Result: more DNP-Rests

So the NBA season just drags on, each game from now to April meaning precious little. You know who has figured this out already? The coaches! As games begin to matter less and less, we see more and more DNP-Rests in March and April. Why risk injuries to star players like LeBron James if it's not going to change their seeding even a little bit? Last season, there were 146 instances of DNP-Rest, nearly as many as the previous three seasons combined. This season? On pace to more than double that.

