See you in April!
See you in April!
Still don't believe it? Then look at the playoff field this time last season. Of the 16 teams in that field on Jan. 16, 2015, a whopping 15 made the playoffs. The lone exception? The injury-plagued Chicago Bulls. Late-season injuries to Jimmy Butler and Joakim Noah doomed Chicago and opened the door for Charlotte to sneak in. And get this: On average, only 1.7 teams sneak into the playoffs that weren't already there on Jan. 16. Even the seeds are remarkably identical. Golden State and Cleveland were the No. 1s on Jan. 20 last season. Didn't change. San Antonio and Toronto were the No. 2s. Didn't change. OKC was the No. 3 and the Clippers were the No. 4. Exactly where they were at the end of the season.
Path of a top seed
Stephen Curry and the 73-win Warriors spent last season chasing history, but their playoff seed was never in question. Golden State spent precisely one day last season as anything but a No. 1 seed in the West (Nov. 30, and only because they were 1-0 while the Clippers were 2-0). That's the fewest days outside the top spot for any top seed in the past decade. Here's a day-by-day breakdown of the past 10 years' worth of top seeds -- note the early tumult and then the extended time on cruise control.
East
|'16 Cavaliers
|'15 Hawks
|'14 Pacers
|'13 Heat
|'11 Bulls
|'10 Cavaliers
|'09 Cavaliers
|'08 Celtics
|'07 Pistons
|'06 Pistons
West
|'16 Warriors
|'15 Warriors
|'14 Spurs
|'13 Thunder
|'11 Spurs
|'10 Lakers
|'09 Lakers
|'08 Lakers
|'07 Mavericks
|'06 Spurs
Result: more DNP-Rests
So the NBA season just drags on, each game from now to April meaning precious little. You know who has figured this out already? The coaches! As games begin to matter less and less, we see more and more DNP-Rests in March and April. Why risk injuries to star players like LeBron James if it's not going to change their seeding even a little bit? Last season, there were 146 instances of DNP-Rest, nearly as many as the previous three seasons combined. This season? On pace to more than double that.
Leaguewide DNP-Rests by season
What about the playoffs?
Looking at all playoff teams by how far they advanced and their conference seed on Jan. 20, it's easy to get a clear idea of how rare it is for any team to come out of nowhere. Consider that 70 percent of NBA champions were No. 1 seeds halfway through the season. Compare that to NFL and MLB champions, whose percentages are 47 and 40, respectively. In other words, the NBA champion is about twice as predictable as their major-sport counterparts.
Remember the 2001 Patriots? They were a No. 10 seed in the AFC halfway through the season and then won the Super Bowl. That means that the No. 10 seed at the halfway point in the NFL is more likely to win the Super Bowl than the NBA's counterpart is to win a Conference Semifinal. Or how about the 2010 San Francisco Giants? They were the No. 9 seed in the NL after Game 81 and then later won the World Series. The 2010 Packers won the Super Bowl despite being a No. 6 seed, something that hasn't happened in the NBA in the 21st century. Cinderella runs like this almost never happen in the NBA.
Won NBA title
Reached Finals
Reached Conference Finals
Reached Conference Semis
Who has a shot?
The uncomfortable truth is that the second half of the NBA season is a three-month march to not get hurt. Most teams just want to hit the fast-forward button. Based on the charts above, here are the teams within range of reaching each level of the postseason:
East
West