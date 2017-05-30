Tiger Woods' arrest Monday on suspicion of driving under the influence was just the latest public stumble for the golfing great.

Woods, 41, a golf prodigy who won his first major tournament in 1997 when he was 21, was once among the most dominant golfers in the history of the sport. But in the past decade, a few major stumbles put him in the headlines for reasons outside of his sport.

Here's a look back:

2009: The car crash

Florida Highway Patrol via Getty Images

In 2009, Woods plowed his car into a tree and a fire hydrant outside his home in Florida.

According to The Associated Press, in a police report, a witness said Woods had been drinking alcohol. The witness also said Woods had been prescribed Ambien and Vicodin. The police report didn't name the witness but said it was the same individual who pulled him from the car, the AP said. Woods' wife, Elin Nordegren, allegedly used a golf club to smash car windows to help him out, the AP said.

Gary W. Green/Orlando Sentinel/MCT via Getty Images

Woods was cited for careless driving and fined $164, the AP said.

2010: A cheating admission and sex addiction rehab

In the fallout from the car crash, multiple women came forward claiming they had affairs with Woods.

In 2010, the golfer admitted to cheating on his wife in an on-camera statement. "I was unfaithful. I had affairs. I cheated," Woods said. "What I did was not acceptable."

In 2010, Woods also entered rehab for sex addiction, as reported by ABC News at the time.

2010: Divorce

Harry How/Getty Images

In August 2010, Woods and Nordegren, a former model who is the mother of the golfer's two children, announced their divorce.

2017: DUI arrest

Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office

This weekend Woods was arrested in Jupiter, Florida, on suspicion of driving under the influence and later released on his own recognizance.

According to a police report, Woods was "asleep at the wheel and had to be woken up. Woods had extremely slow and slurred speech, the report said.

"Woods stated that he did not know where he was," according to the report. "Woods had changed his story of where he was going and where he was coming from. Woods asked how far from his house he was."

In a statement, Woods blamed the incident on prescription medication.

"I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions," Woods said in a statement Monday. "I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.

"I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.