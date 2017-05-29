Tiger Woods charged with DUI in Florida

Tiger Woods has been charged with driving under the influence in Jupiter, Florida, according to local ABC affiliate WPBF.

He was arrested around 3 a.m. Monday on Military Trail just south of Indian Creek Parkway, WPBF reported.

Woods, 41, is considered among the most dominant golfers in the history of the sport, but his career declined precipitously in recent years as he has battled injuries and inconsistency.

A golf prodigy who entered the professional world at an early age, Woods won his first major tournament in 1997 at 21.

His 14 major championships, all before the age of 32, are second only to Jack Nicklaus' 18.

Woods hasn't won a major tournament since the U.S. Open in June 2008. Since then, he has dealt with a number of high-profile scandals, including his divorce to former model Elin Nordegren in 2010 after he admitted to infidelity.

Woods told "Good Morning America" in March that his "priorities have changed a lot."

"My kids now dominate my life, and I think that's a good thing," he said.