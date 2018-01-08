Big Baller Brand receives an F from Better Business Bureau

The Better Business Bureau has given the Big Baller Brand the lowest rating possible: an F.

On its website, the organization says Big Baller Brand's ratings are based on 32 complaints filed against the business, a failure to respond to 12 of those complaints and five complaints that still haven't been resolved.

Most of the complaints are from people who said they bought an item from the Big Baller website in November and December, and that they were charged for their orders even though that item or items have failed to show up.

"Better Business Bureau is as outdated as the Yellow Pages," LaVar Ball said, in a text, to ESPN. "Who cares about them? Tell them that Yelp! has replaced the Better Business Bureau. We honestly thought the Better Business Bureau was out of business. The new BBB stands for the Big Baller Brand."

The Better Business Bureau's ratings are meant to represent "how the business is likely to interact with its customers," according to the organization's website. The BBB takes into account complaint history filed by customers and how the customer feels he or she was listened or responded to by that company.

As to whether the fledgling company has had a problem keeping up, Ball said he expects people will complain about delays during the holidays.

"Holidays always slows shipping," Ball said. "But we stay on top of customer service. It's probably Nike and Adidas complaining about not getting their Big Baller Brand merchandise."

Nike received an A-plus from the Better Business Bureau, while Adidas' current rating is a D-minus.