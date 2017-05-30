Big Board 7.1: New ranking for top 30 NBA draft prospects

Editor's note (May 25):?These rankings have been updated now that the deadline for NCAA underclassmen to withdraw from the draft has passed.

With the NBA draft combine in the books, it's time for another update to our Big Board.

Here's the latest intel on the top 30 prospects after consulting NBA scouts and general managers.

Note: ?This board projects every player who has declared for the draft. You can follow our in/out list for a complete look at every prospect and his draft stock.

1. Markelle Fultz

Previous rank:?No. 1

Washington

Freshman

Guard

Fultz skipped most of the combine, deciding just to do a handful of interviews. It won't matter.

More and more scouts seem to be leaning toward Fultz as the consensus No. 1 pick in the draft. With the Celtics now holding onto No. 1, that only makes his case stronger.?

It's not a sure thing that the Celtics will take Fultz at No. 1 (nor is it sure they'll even keep the pick), but all signs point to him being the top pick in the draft in a month.

2. Lonzo Ball

Previous rank:?No. 2

UCLA

Freshman

Guard

Ball's talent is being eclipsed somewhat by the headlines his father is generating. I was skeptical for months that it would have much of an impact on his draft stock, but at the combine there was a lot of grumbling among scouts.?

Still, with the Lakers landing the No. 2 pick, he has a great shot at going No. 2 and the talent to be a star.

3. Josh Jackson

Previous rank:?No. 3

Kansas

Freshman

Forward

Jackson wasn't at the draft combine, but it won't affect him much. He seems to be a popular pick among scouts as the third-best prospect in the draft.

The challenge for him will be the Sixers at No. 3. Would they really select another non-shooter given their current personnel?

Perhaps. Coach Brett Brown loves tough-nosed defenders, and Jackson is the best wing defender in this draft.

You can say the same thing about Anunoby that you do about Giles. Teams love him as a prospect. They just need to figure out how his ACL is healing after his January injury.

If things look promising, he's a potential lottery pick. If they don't, I still think he goes in the high 20s. There's just too much raw talent there.

14. Luke Kennard

Previous rank:?No. 15

Duke

Sophomore

Guard

Kennard didn't do the athletic testing at the combine, disappointing some NBA GMs.

But he knows teams aren't drafting him because he's an elite athlete. They want shooting, high basketball IQ and toughness.?

Kennard has several teams in the late lottery looking at him. Nos. 12-17 seem to be his range right now.

15. Donovan Mitchell

Previous rank:?No. 22

Louisville

Sophomore

Guard

Mitchell had the best combine of anyone, and he didn't play a minute of 5-on-5. His elite athletic testing numbers -- combined with a crazy, Dwyane Wade-esque wingspan of 6-foot-10 -- have some lottery teams targeting him now.

He's not the shooter that Kennard is, but he's a better athlete and defender and equally good playmaker. You'll see teams asking those two to work out against each other.

Mitchell also appears to be in that Nos. 12-17 range.

16. John Collins

Previous rank: No. 21

Wake Forest

Sophomore

Forward

Collins produced solid athletic testing numbers at the combine (including an impressive 37.5-inch vertical). But the big key for him will be his ability to prove to scouts that he can stretch the floor.

He didn't do it a lot at Wake Forest, but some scouts think he can make the transition.

17. Terrance Ferguson

Previous rank:?No. 16

Australia

Age:?19

Guard

Ferguson did interviews, athletic testing and medicals at the combine. His 38-inch vertical confirmed how explosive he can be. And everyone knows he can shoot the ball.

It's about consistency for Ferguson at the moment, and teams are all over the place on whether he'll be able to put it all together anytime soon.

18. Jarrett Allen

Previous rank:?No. 14

Texas

Freshman

Center

Allen's elite wingspan (7-foot-5) and his solid athletic testing numbers helped him at the combine.

However, after interviews some NBA scouts wondered just how long it was going to take him to be an impact player in the NBA. That has caused his stock to drop slightly.

19. Ike Anigbogu

Previous rank:?No. 18

UCLA

Freshman

Center

Anibogu's freakish 7-foot-6 wingspan is an obvious plus, but he tested below average as an athlete at the combine, and that might put a pause in his rise on the draft board.

He has great length and strength, but as an athlete he is more powerful than explosive.

20. TJ Leaf

Previous rank:?No. 17

UCLA

Freshman

Forward

Leaf put up solid numbers in the athletic testing portion of the combine, and everyone knows he's one of the most skilled players in the draft.

However, scouts continue to be concerned that his lack of length and lateral quickness will limit his defensive potential.

21. Justin Patton

Previous rank:?No. 19

Creighton

Freshman

Center

Patton has great size for his position, but he tested as one of the three poorest athletes in the draft.

He's efficient as a low-post scorer and rebounder. Will his lack of explosiveness and foot speed hurt him in the NBA?

22. Tony Bradley

Previous rank:?No. 20

UNC

Freshman

Center

Bradley faces the same challenges as Patton.

He's huge and he has a terrific wingspan. He's also a great rebounder and efficient in the paint. But teams worry about his foot speed.

23. Edrice Adebayo

Previous rank:?No. 23

Kentucky

Freshman

Forward

Adebayo tested off the charts in his measurements and athletic testing portion of the combine. Teams were also impressed with his interviews.

He seems to be putting himself back into the mix as a mid-first-round pick.

24. Ivan Rabb

Previous rank:?No. 24

Cal

Sophomore

Forward

Rabb continues to struggle to gain any real momentum as a draft prospect. Neither his measurements nor his athletic testing numbers wowed teams.

He'll need really strong workouts against players like Adebayo, Allen, Collins and Leaf if he wants to move up in the draft.

25. Justin Jackson

Previous rank:?No. 25

UNC

Junior

Forward

Jackson's solid athletic testing numbers should help his stock a bit. For someone often described as a non-athlete, he tested pretty well.

When his jump shot is falling, he's an intriguing prospect, especially if teams are convinced he can defend in the NBA.

26. Jonathan Jeanne

Previous rank:?N/A

France

Age: 19

Center

Jeanne was one of the few breakout stars of the combine. He didn't necessarily wow -- except for that huge 7-foot-6? wingspan -- but most international players struggle at the combine, and Jeanne more than held his own.

He played with toughness and had 14 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks in his second game. He now looks like a lock to be a late-first-round pick.

27. Frank Jackson

Previous rank:?N/A

Duke

Freshman

Guard

Jackson was another winner at the combine. He tested as one of the best athletes there, played well in the first game of the 5-on-5 and ultimately decided he would hire an agent and go all-in.

Many scouts think he has a great shot at cracking the first round as a Jerryd Bayless-type combo guard.

28. D.J. Wilson

Previous rank:?No. 27

Michigan

Junior

Forward

Wilson had a quad injury that kept him off the court at the combine, but teams continue to be intrigued by his combination of size, athleticism and shooting.

29. Isaiah Hartenstein

Previous rank:?N/A

Germany

Age: 19

Forward

Hartenstein has the size, athleticism and skill set to play in the NBA. However, his funky jump shot, which he can fall in love with, and his questionable maturity on the court make him more of a draft-and-stash project.

30. Jawun Evans

Previous rank: N/A

Oklahoma State

Sophomore

Guard

The point guard crop is very strong at the top of the draft, but then there's a pretty major drop-off after that.

Evans is a good scorer with a great feel for the game, but his lack of elite size or athleticism limits his ceiling in the NBA.

