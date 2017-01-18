Biggest injury questions for NFL playoff teams

NFL Nation reporters assess the biggest injuries for all four teams competing in Sunday's conference championship games:

It's all about wide receivers for the Patriots, as rookie Malcolm Mitchell (knee) has missed the past two games and Chris Hogan (thigh) was knocked out of Saturday's divisional-round win in the second half. Mitchell said he would do everything possible to be ready to go for the AFC Championship Game, and the team believes there's a chance he could be available. Hogan called his injury minor and believed he could have possibly returned in Saturday's game if the team truly needed him. Both have been limited in practice this week.? -- Mike Reiss

The spotlight is back on tight end Ladarius Green (concussion), who practiced for the first time since Jan. 5. He was limited during Wednesday's session, but any activity is a positive sign for the playmaker. The Steelers are stretched thin at receiver and could use the lift Green provides up the middle. After missing four straight games, that's hardly a promise. -- Jeremy Fowler

Most figured wide receiver Julio Jones would be limited Wednesday after he aggravated a toe injury in last Saturday's divisional-round win over Seattle. Jones participated in the walk-through but didn't practice, which raises some concern. He is one of those guys who is capable of playing in a game without practicing, but if he doesn't practice again Thursday, it'll raise some red flags. Coach Dan Quinn said Monday Jones should be "ready to rock'" against the Packers in the NFC Championship Game. It's a situation worth monitoring closely, no matter how fast of a healer Jones is.? -- Vaughn McClure

Not only is Jordy Nelson (ribs) a long shot to play Sunday, but the Packers have three other injury issues at the receiver spot. Neither Davante Adams (ankle) nor Geronimo Allison (hamstring) practiced on Wednesday and Jeff Janis (quad) was limited. Coach Mike McCarthy said Adams' injury will keep him in the rehab group most of the week. Adams was injured in the late stages of Sunday's win over Dallas and won't even try to practice until the end of the week. Allison was a surprise addition to the injury report. Randall Cobb and Trevor Davis were the only Packers receivers not listed on the injury report.? -- Rob Demovsky