Bill Belichick barely addresses Tom Brady's injury

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. --? New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick deflected questions about quarterback Tom Brady's injured right hand Friday morning, turning to his oft-stated response, "We gave out the injury report yesterday and we'll update it today."

Asked for his level of concern about Brady carrying out his responsibilities in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Belichick said, "I don't know. We'll see."

Brady was held out of Thursday's full-pads practice after warm-ups. He had gone through some light stretching and jogging Thursday, wearing red gloves on both hands, which isn't the norm for him.

Asked how much Brady's status complicates the planning process, Belichick said, "I don't know."

Brady has been in and out of practice at times during the second half of the season. Belichick has noted that while the team would like to have all players on the field because "how you build team execution is from team practice," the club does the best it can to manage those situations.

Veteran backup Brian Hoyer took all the repetitions in Thursday's practice.

"Brian does a great job for us," Belichick said. "Works hard. Practices hard."

As for the limited practice time with Brady, Belichick said, "We're going to continue to get ready for Jacksonville all the way through until game time."

Asked if Brady could be a game-time decision, Belichick said, "Today is Friday."

Brady injured his right hand during a minor collision in Wednesday's practice, according to a source. He underwent tests after practice, which led to him canceling his scheduled news conference that was supposed to air on NFL Network.

A source said Brady's hand "should be OK" for Sunday's game, while another source acknowledged that it could affect him "slightly" in the game, but Brady is moving forward with the belief that he will be able to carry out his role effectively.