Bucs investigating threatening tweets directed toward GM Jason Licht

TAMPA, Fla. -- The head of team security for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is investigating an online threat made against general manager Jason Licht, a source confirmed to ESPN Monday.

On Friday, a fan with the Twitter alias @LuvDemNoles22 posted a series of angry tweets about the Bucs' draft, including a GIF from a murder scene in the movie "King of New York," and the words, "When I see Jason Licht the next time I roll through Tampa."

The fan later identified himself as Mike Rogers, 38, of Houston. Rogers told the Tampa Bay Times that it was a "total exaggeration," that he was "caught up in the moment" and upset that the Bucs didn't draft FSU safety Derwin James.

Federal law states that person found guilty of communicating a threat to kidnap or injure a person in interstate or foreign commerce is subject to a fine or up to five years in federal prison. Because the internet is a means of interstate commerce, online threats can be federally prosecuted.