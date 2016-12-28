Bucs RB Doug Martin leaves team; teammates bewildered

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin?has left the team and is taking time to deal with some "personal issues" after being benched Saturday, sources confirmed to ESPN's Josina Anderson on Wednesday.

Martin, a Pro Bowl selection last season, was declared inactive prior to Saturday's game against the New Orleans Saints. Coach Dirk Koetter has called it a "coach's decision."

Martin was absent from practice Wednesday, although a team official said it was excused. His status for the regular-season finale Sunday against Carolina remains uncertain, although it's unlikely that he will play. Jacquizz Rodgers is expected to start against the Panthers, especially after the Bucs placed Charles Sims on injured reserve Wednesday.

The NFL Network first reported that Martin has left the team.

Teammates? Jameis Winston and Mike Evans?said earlier Wednesday that they were bewildered as to why Martin was inactive for Saturday's game.?

"It was so late, I didn't even get a chance to sit there and look at his face," Winston said of the decision to not play Martin. "We had a job to do. I asked him, was he good? He said he was fine. I asked, 'Is everything OK?' He said he was fine.

"I can only do my part [for] Doug to be there, be his friend, be his teammate, be his quarterback, just checking on him. Everything that's beyond my reach, I can't control."

Added Evans of Koetter's decision: "He's the coach, man. Whatever he says, goes."

Last year, Martin rushed for 1,402 yards, the second-most in the NFL behind the Vikings' Adrian Peterson. Martin has struggled this season, both before and after a hamstring injury that forced him to miss six weeks. He has just 421 yards, averaging 2.9 per carry after averaging 4.9 in 2015.

"I'm behind him. Doug's a great player," Evans said. "I don't know what he did. But I'm sure he'll come back and have a strong year next year."

This past offseason, Martin signed a five-year deal worth $35.75 million with $15 million guaranteed. If the Bucs decide to part ways with Martin, the fourth-highest- paid player on their team, they'd still owe him $7 million guaranteed for 2017.

"I know we have a great franchise running back in Doug Martin," Winston said. "I'm not worried about his situation."