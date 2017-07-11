Carlos Martinez, Bryce Harper remember late Jose Fernandez at All-Star Game

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez and Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper were among the players in Tuesday night's All-Star Game to honor late Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez.

Martinez wrote the initials "JF" on the mound at the top of the third inning, just as the Dominican right-hander has done for his fallen countrymen Oscar Taveras and Yordano Ventura.

Harper, meanwhile, tweeted a picture of the shoes he wore during the game.

Fernandez's locker at Marlins Park has been a memorial leading up to the game.

Martinez was in the locker next to Fernandez's, just as he was during the World Baseball Classic, by request of his close friend Marcell Ozuna.

Fernandez, who was born in Cuba, was the Marlins' ace. He and two of his friends died in September when Fernandez's boat crashed into a Miami Beach jetty at high speed. Authorities concluded that Fernandez had cocaine and alcohol in his system.

Among his unfulfilled goals was to start the All-Star Game at his home ballpark.

Clayton Kershaw stood in the NL clubhouse before Tuesday's game across from Fernandez's locker.

"It's sad for sure to see that," said Kershaw. "Obviously he meant a lot to everybody, because his locker is still here. You reflect for sure."

Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria said Miami's hosting the All-Star Game would not have happened without Fernandez.

"His last five starts would probably have been one-hitters, so he would have forced the issue," Loria said. "He is on my mind every day, every single day. It's something that doesn't disappear for me, unfortunately. No doubt he would have been an All-Star. He would have found a way to be the starter."

Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton agreed.

"His No. 1 thing to that point, besides winning Cy Young, was to start this game," Stanton said.

Taveras and Ventura died in car accidents in the Dominican Republic. Taveras died in October 2014 and Ventura died earlier this year, on Jan. 22.

Information from ESPN's Marly Rivera and The Associated Press was used in this report.