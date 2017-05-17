Case against Browns draftee Caleb Brantley dropped citing insufficient evidence

Cleveland Browns draftee Caleb Brantley won't face misdemeanor battery charges after an incident in April, according to court records in Alachua County, Fla. Court records show the charges the case was dismissed for "insufficient evidence." Brantley, a defensive lineman taken in the sixth round, had been accused of hitting a woman in the face in a bar in Gainesville, Fla., on April 13. Charges originally were not filed, but the woman filed a complaint against Brantley. In a press release Wednesday, the State's Attorney in Gainesville said there was, "no reliable evidence upon which an arrest or prosecution would be warranted or legally justified," and that the matter is now closed. "In essence, the facts suggest that the alleged victim's friends engaged Brantley in an unpleasant verbal exchange, during which the alleged victim began to physically punch or assault Brantley, causing him to shove her away," the press release went on to say. "It is legally clear that under Florida's Stand Your Ground law Brantley had the legal right to defend himself by pushing away someone who was punching and assaulting him. While it may not be popularly approved of or morally appropriate, that the alleged victim is a female of smaller stature than he does not change that." The Browns did not comment immediately. When Brantley was drafted, vice president of football operations Sashi Brown said the team would conduct its own investigation, and Brantley's spot on the roster would be dependent on those results. Brantley declined to discuss the specifics of the case last week during Browns rookie minicamp, but said he was eager to get past the charges. He originally was projected as a second-round draft pick, but fell to the sixth round because of the legal issues. "I feel like I'm a genuine, you know, great person," Brantley said. "I'm just out here playing football, the game that I love, trying to take care of my mom and my brother."