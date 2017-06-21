Cavs meet with Chauncey Billups for a second time about GM vacancy

A day after Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert interviewed Chauncey Billups for a front-office position following general manager David Griffin's departure, Gilbert and Billups convened for a second meeting, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN on Wednesday.

Billups, 40, is the only candidate to have interviewed thus far for the vacancy at GM created Monday when Gilbert and Griffin walked away from what had become contentious contract extension negotiations.

Gilbert interviewed Billups on Tuesday in Detroit, the same city where he became a Finals MVP with the Pistons and started his relationship with Gilbert while doing advertisements for Gilbert's company, Rock Financial.

Billups currently works as an analyst for ESPN.?In addition to his relationship with Gilbert, Billups is also close with Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue.