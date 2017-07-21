Chiefs react to member of O.J. Simpson parole board wearing tie with team logo

America's TVs and phone screens were locked onto O.J. Simpson on Thursday like it was 1994, as the former NFL star faced a parole hearing stemming from his 2008 conviction for robbery. But one visible distraction was a questionable fashion choice by one of the members of the Nevada parole board.

Yes, that is parole board commissioner Adam Endel wearing a Kansas City Chiefs tie to Thursday's hearing. Despite the obvious gravity of the hearing, many couldn't help but react, including the Chiefs' own Twitter account.

Endel and the three other members of the parole board voted unanimously to grant Simpson parole. But the Chiefs tie gave viewers one more reason they couldn't look away.

--Sam Henken