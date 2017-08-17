Clemson, Oregon State, Arizona, Tulane teams OK after fatal van attack

A number of American men's basketball teams that are touring Spain said Thursday that they are safe after a van plowed into pedestrians, causing at least one fatality, near where the teams are staying in Barcelona.

Clemson, Oregon State, Arizona and Tulane were all there.

Clemson posted a statement on its Twitter feed, saying the entire travel party is safe and secure inside the hotel. The Tigers' exhibition game scheduled for Thursday night against the Barcelona All-Stars has been canceled, and the team will head home Friday as previously scheduled.

Oregon State issued a statement saying the team is also OK. The Beavers are scheduled to tour Spain through Aug. 25 and are now determining the remaining schedule.

Arizona coach Sean Miller told ESPN's Jeff Goodman that everyone associated with the Wildcats program is safe and accounted for.

Tulane was scheduled to be on a tour until Saturday. Athletic director Troy Dannen tweeted that everyone associated with the program "is safe and accounted for in Barcelona."

A white van jumped up onto a sidewalk and sped down a pedestrian zone in Barcelona's historic Las Ramblas district Thursday, swerving from side to side as it plowed into tourists and residents. Calling it a terror attack, police said at least one person was killed and 32 were wounded, many seriously.

Clemson has been in Spain for more than a week as part of a four-game exhibition tour across the country. The Tigers beat teams in Madrid, La Roda and Barcelona and toured many sites, as documented in a video blog posted on its Twitter feed and website.

Several Clemson players tweeted from Barcelona after the incident.

