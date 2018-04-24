Derek Fisher proposes to Gloria Govan, ex-wife of Matt Barnes

Five-time NBA champion and former New York Knicks coach Derek Fisher has gotten engaged to Gloria Govan, according to TMZ Sports.

Fisher proposed to Govan on April 7, according to TMZ.

Govan is the former wife of 14-year NBA veteran Matt Barnes. They are the parents of twin sons born in 2008.

Fisher and Barnes, former Lakers teammates, were involved in an altercation at Govan's home in Los Angeles on Oct. 3, 2015, when Barnes went to check on his sons. Upon Barnes' arrival at the home, the situation escalated and a fight reportedly took place. No charges were filed.

The incident led to a two-game suspension for Barnes. Last month, Barnes -- who announced his retirement in December -- said any feud with Fisher was over.

Fisher and Govan have dated since 2015. No information on a wedding was reported.