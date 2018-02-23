Ex-Dolphin Jonathan Martin taken into custody over social media post

Former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin has been detained for questioning in Los Angeles as a result of a threatening image posted on social media, according to reports.

"The individual we believe responsible for the social media post in question has been detained and our investigation is ongoing," the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

ABC News confirmed that Martin was the man detained by police.

It is unknown whether the Instagram account is Martin's account or if he posted the image.

The image on Instagram account said: "When you're a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge." The image showed a shotgun, ammunition and tagged four accounts, including those belonging to former Miami teammates Richie Incognito and Mike Pouncey. It also included hashtags for Harvard-Westlake, where he went to high school, and the Miami Dolphins.

Martin accused Incognito and Pouncey of bullying him in 2013 when they were teammates in Miami, which resulted in an NFL investigation. Martin eventually left the team and joined the 49ers. He hasn't played in the NFL since 2015.?Weeks after retiring, Martin posted a lengthy message on Facebook explaining that he suffered from depression and had tried to kill himself on multiple occasions.

Harvard-Westlake, an elite private school in Los Angeles, closed Friday morning in response to the post, but police told ESPN there was no direct threat to the school.