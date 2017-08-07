Don Baylor, who won MVP with Angels and World Series with Twins, dies at 68

Don Baylor, the 1979 American League MVP, died Monday of cancer. He was 68.

"Don passed from this earth with the same fierce dignity with which he played the game and lived his life," his wife, Rebecca, said in a statement.

Baylor played for the Orioles, Athletics, Angels, Yankees, Red Sox and Twins over a 19-year baseball career. He was an All-Star and the MVP winner with the Angels in 1979, when he led the majors in RBIs and runs.

He reached the World Series three straight times at the end of his career from 1986 to 1988 and won the title with the Twins in 1987.

Baylor batted .260 with?338 home runs and 1276 RBIs in his career. He led the majors seven times in being hit by pitches during a season, including taking 35 of them in 1986 with the Red Sox. He drew 267 HBPs in his career.

After his playing career, Baylor served as the manager of the Colorado Rockies for their inaugural season in 1993. He was the team's skipper for six seasons and took the Rockies to their first postseason appearance in 1995, when he also was named National League Manager of the Year.

He also managed the Chicago Cubs from 2000 to 2002.

Baylor was diagnosed with multiple myeloma 14 years ago, according to his family. He partnered with former Yankees pitcher Mel Stottlemyre to increase awareness and promote research into the disease.

Baylor is survived by his wife, son Don Jr. and two granddaughters.