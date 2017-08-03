Dungy says Colts' Harrison likely to play against Titans on Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts wide receiver Marvin Harrison will likely start Sunday night against the Titans after practicing a second day in a return from a left knee injury that has sidelined him most of the season. Though Harrison was listed as questionable on the Colts' injury report after Friday's workout, coach Tony Dungy had said before the session that he expected Harrison to start. He would not commit to a number of plays for the eight-time Pro Bowler. "But he'll start the game and we'll see how it goes," he said before the practice. Harrison, who has not played since Oct. 22 at Jacksonville, went through a full workout Thursday and was able to take part in Friday's practice with no apparent problems. Earlier this week, Dungy had said that if Harrison played, he might keep quarterback Peyton Manning in the game longer to work on their timing. The only players ruled out of the Tennessee game are defensive tackle Raheem Brock (rib) and offensive tackle Ryan Diem (knee). Listed as questionable besides Harrison are safety Antoine Bethea (knee), wide receiver Anthony Gonzalez (foot), cornerback Tim Jennings (concussion), defensive end Robert Mathis (knees), defensive tackle Quinn Pitcock (groin), cornerback Keiwan Ratliff (hamstring), and tight end Ben Utecht (shoulder).shoulder