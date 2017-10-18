Emmitt Williams arrested on charges of sexual battery, false imprisonment

Top basketball prospect Emmitt Williams was arrested early Wednesday morning in Florida on sexual battery and false imprisonment charges, according to Orange County Jail records.

Williams, a power forward ranked No. 20 in the 2018 ESPN 100, was being held on $3,500 bond.

According to the arrest warrant, Williams, 19, went over to a female friend's apartment on Oct. 10. When she told Williams she wanted to leave to go pick up her friend, Williams refused to let her leave the apartment.

The accuser, whose name is redacted from the warrant, said Williams began following her around and imprisoned her against her will. The warrant says that Williams began touching her, and she told him she did not want anything sexual to happen between them.

According to the warrant, the accuser said Williams ignored her, pulled down her pants and raped her, fighting off her repeated attempts to stop him.

Williams recently transferred from IMG Academy to Oak Ridge High in Orlando. The top-rated prospect in the state has a long list of offers, including from Florida, Louisville and Kansas.

Williams already had visited Oregon and LSU and was expected to visit Florida this weekend.