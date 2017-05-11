Erat, Bonk lead Predators to 3-2 victory over Red Wings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Martin Erat scored one goal and assisted on two others, including Radek Bonk's game-winner in the third period, to lead the Nashville Predators past the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Thursday night. Jason Arnott also scored for the Predators, who beat their Central Division rivals despite taking six penalties in the first period. Erat has nine points (four goals, five assists) in his last five games. Johan Franzen and Henrik Zetterberg had goals for the first-place Red Wings. Bonk made it 3-2 with a power-play goal at 2:22 of the third period. He shot from about 5 feet outside the crease, bouncing the puck off the crossbar and into the net. Bonk leads Nashville with nine goals this season. The Red Wings took the lead on a power play at 2:49 of the first when Franzen backhanded the puck over the right shoulder of goalie Chris Mason, who finished with 28 saves. The Predators tied it at 12:20. J.P Dumont, stationed behind the right side of the net, passed to Arnott as he was skating across the crease. Arnott beat Dominik Hasek from close range with a high shot. Detroit took advantage of a power play again at 18:36 of the second period. Zetterberg skated through the slot and fired a shot that went into the left side of the net, beating Mason to his stick side. Just 32 seconds later, the Predators tied it 2-all. Shea Weber ripped a shot from inside the blue line and Hasek made the stop, but Erat controlled the rebound and put it over Hasek, who was face-down on the ice.

Game notes

The Red Wings hosted St. Louis on Wednesday night before coming to Nashville, marking the eighth time in nine homes games that the Predators faced an opponent that played the night before. ... Weber has assists in each of his last three games. ... It was the 40th time in franchise history that Detroit played on Thanksgiving.